Art Briles’ tenure as offensive coordinator at Grambling State is over less than a week after it started.
The former disgraced Baylor coach said he didn’t want to be a “distraction” at the prominent HBCU with a storied football program in northern Louisiana, leaving the program just five days after he was surprisingly hired by coach Hue Jackson.
“Thank you for giving me the opportunity to be part of your coaching staff at Grambling State University,” Briles said in a statement released Monday. “Unfortunately, I feel that my continued presence will be a distraction to you and your team, which is the last thing that I want. I have the utmost respect (for) the university, and your players.”
Briles has been a pariah in college football since 2016, when he was fired by Baylor after an investigation concluded he and his staff took no action against players named in sexual assault allegations.
ESPN first reported that Briles would not coach at Grambling. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Grambling asked Briles to resign or the coach did so on his own.
PRO FOOTBALL
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP)—For the Arizona Cardinals, one of the perks of Kyler Murray’s three years as the team’s franchise quarterback is an absence of off-the-field distractions or drama.
That’s changing in a hurry.
In a somewhat unexpected storyline early in the NFL offseason, Murray and the Cardinals have been engaged in a passive-aggressive public squabble after the team’s late-season fade ended in a 34-11 loss on the opening weekend of the NFL playoffs to the Los Angeles Rams on Jan. 17.
The latest salvo came early Monday morning. Murray’s agent Erik Burkhardt sent an all-caps statement to a few media outlets—including ESPN and the NFL Network—pushing for his quarterback to receive a lucrative long-term extension.
COLLEGE HOOPS
The top six and seven of the top nine teams in the AP Top 25 lost on the same day last week, an unprecedented day of chaos that led to some big changes in this week’s poll—everywhere but at the top.
Gonzaga and Arizona remained the top two teams in the poll released Monday, holding steady despite both losing their most recent games.
The Zags received 43 first-place votes from the AP’s 61-person media panel after being a unanimous pick last week. No. 3 Baylor had four first-place votes and No. 4 Duke picked up 11. Auburn rounded out the top five.
Gonzaga, Arizona, Auburn, Purdue, Kansas and Kentucky all lost on Saturday, marking the first time in the AP poll era (1948-49) that the top six teams lost on the same day. No. 9 Texas Tech also lost, setting another record for most top-10 teams losing in one day.