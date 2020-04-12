Monday, April 13
- South Beloit Public Library Board, 6 p.m., virtual meeting accessible through Zoom technology.
-Beloit Municipal Board of Absentee Canvassers and Beloit Municipal Board of Canvassers, 1 p.m., Beloit City Hall forum, 100 State St.
- Beloit City Council closed session , 5 p.m., Beloit City Hall forum, 100 State St. The public may participate in the open session portion of the agenda by calling 1-786-535-3211, access code 334-394-501. In-person attendance to be limited.
- School District of Beloit Turner, Board of Education, 7 p.m., virtual meeting accessible through Google Hangouts. To view this public meeting, use the following link: youtube/xpYxQZObvDg
Wednesday, April 15
- Blackhawk Technical College Personnel Committee, 3:30 p.m. The meeting is virtual and the public can listen through Zoom technology.
- Blackhawk Technical College Finance Committee, 4 p.m. The meeting is virtual and the public can listen through Zoom technology.
- Blackhawk Technical College Board, 5 p.m. The meeting is virtual and the public can listen through Zoom technology.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.