Monday, March 9
- Beloit Appointment Review Committee, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.
Tuesday, March 10
- South Beloit Parks and Recreation Committee, 4 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.
- South Beloit School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., District Office, 850 Hayes Ave.
- School District of Beloit Oversight & Finance Committee, 4:15 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
- School District of Beloit Special Board Meeting, 5 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
- School District of Beloit Policy & Personnel Committee, 5:15 p.m., 1500 Fourth St.
- School District of Beloit Regular Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 1500 Fourth St.
Wednesday, March 11
- Town of Beloit Planning Commission, 4:15 p.m., Fire Station #1, 2445 S. Afton Rd.
- School District of Beloit Ad Hoc Hispanic Community Committee, 5 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
Thursday, March 12
- Rock County Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Rock County Courthouse, 51 S. Main St., Janesville.
- Winnebago County Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Winnebago County Courthouse, 400 W. State St., Rockford.
