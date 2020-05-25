Tuesday, May 26
- School District of Beloit Policy & Personnel Committee, 6:15 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
- School District of Beloit Business Meeting, 7 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth Street.
Wednesday, May 27
- Community Development Authority, 4:30 p.m., Beloit City Hall forum, 100 State St. The public may participate in the open session portion by calling 872-240-3212, access code 778-238-749. All participants’ phones will be muted.
Thursday, May 28
- School District of Beloit Special Board Meeting, interim superintendent candidate review, 5:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
