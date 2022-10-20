Bucks 76ers Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers’ Paul Reed (44) and James Harden (1) in Philadelphia.

 Matt Slocum - staff, AP

PHILADELPHIA (AP)—Wesley Matthews hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 23.8 seconds left, and Giannis Antetokounmpo had 21 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 90-88 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.

Brook Lopez scored 17 points as the Bucks, who went 0-5 in the preseason, won their season opener after Matthews surprised the Sixers on the long 3. James Harden, who scored 31 and rallied the Sixers in the fourth, missed a jumper that could have won the game.

