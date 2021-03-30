BELOIT — While 2020 was a challenging year for hospitality and tourism, Geronimo Hospitality Group opened a new bar and restaurant and used the slower time to focus on improvements to infrastructure and guest experience and to find creative ways to keep business flowing.
Geronimo Hospitality Group Chief Operating Officer Jeff Whiteman said he was proud of all employees in 2020, who wanted to be of service to others. Geronimo employs 283 people in the Beloit area.
A big highlight of the year was Geronimo opening The Rooftop at Hotel Goodwin. Beloit’s only rooftop bar and event space hosts anything from wine tastings to weddings and everything in between. It joined Velvet Buffalo Modern Italian, inside Hotel Goodwin at 500 Public Ave. The restaurant earned the Wine Spectator Restaurant Award for 2020.
The Ironworks Hotel Beloit, 500 Pleasant St., completed a number of updates to give the property a refreshed look. Updates included the addition of interior doors and carpets in the lobby, new windows and awnings, fresh paint and new furniture as well as new, larger TVs for guest rooms. Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, located inside the hotel, added an enclosed patio in 2020.
“Our most popular restaurant is Merrill & Houston’s,” Whiteman said. “It has remained a place where people gather to enjoy special occasions and have a great night out.”
In addition to having outdoor dining offered at Merrill & Houston’s and Velvet Buffalo Modern Italian, Geronimo’s other downtown restaurants truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., and Lucy’s #7 Burger Bar, 430 E. Grand Ave., were able to participate in an event known as the East Grand Alfresco Experience in July, along with other downtown businesses. The Beloit City Council approved an ordinance allowing for a portion of East Grand Avenue to be closed to vehicle traffic so businesses could expand dining areas into the street.
“Any business on the street was asked to and encouraged to join,” Whiteman said. “By closing the street, it gave us the opportunity to serve more guests. People could enjoy being outdoors. Being out in the fresh air made more people feel more comfortable going out. It was a great experience and atmosphere.”
Lucy’s #7 Burger Bar marked its five-year anniversary in 2020. The restaurant also opened a rooftop beer garden for guests to enjoy an outdoor experience before or after their meal, or while their carryout order was prepared in May through October.
In September, Bessie’s Diner at Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport, 1716 W. Airport Road, Janesville, hosted a pancake fly-in outside by the airport runway. The event was a huge success, bringing planes and families alike.
“Bessie’s is our most family-friendly environment. People not only have a great dining experience but sit by a wall of windows and watch planes come in and take off,” he said.
Truk’t kept business booming by launching to-go meal options. Family meals, taco party packs and margarita mixes were among the most popular options in 2020.
Geronimo Hospitality Group launched Beloit’s first ever restaurant week—Bites of Beloit—in September in 2020.
Six Geronimo restaurants participated in 2020, and the goal is to expand the event beyond Geronimo in coming years to have even more local restaurants participate. The week is based on an event in Indianapolis where restaurants offer an appetizer, entree and dessert for a fixed discounted price.
“It’s a great value and way to experience meals guests haven’t experienced before at a discounted price,” Whiteman said. “We invite other food and beverage outlets to join. It was highly successful.”
Geronimo Hospitality Group was also named Large Business of the Year for 2020 by the Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce.
Whiteman said Geronimo restaurants have attracted a lot of traffic from Illinois in 2020 as the state had stricter restrictions during the pandemic. New guests coming in were introduced to the idea of going to downtown Beloit to eat, drink and shop. Most diners who visit Geronimo restaurants come from neighboring communities outside of Beloit.
“We want Beloit to be the place to think of when they are wondering where to go to enjoy themselves,” he said.