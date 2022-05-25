BELOIT—Fridays in the Park will kick off this week offering noon-time tunes and food from local vendors.

Fridays in the Park will kick off on May 27 and go on until Sept. 16. It takes place every Friday from 11:30 a.m.—1:30 p.m. at First National Bank Plaza, located at the corner of State Street and Grand Avenue.

The event includes a different food vendor and live music entertainment each Friday.

“We will host several new vendors this year,” said Shauna El-Amin, Downtown Beloit Association executive director. “Geronimo Sports & Entertainment, Coco’s Tamales and Ironworks Golf Lab are all new to Fridays in the Park.”

All vendors will be serving lunch and a drink for $8 every week. The price will be consistent no matter what vendor will be on location.

“Fridays at the Park is a way for people to unwind, be in nature and see local entertainment,” El-Amin noted. “It’s a nice way for people to do something fun after a long work week or stop by on their lunch break.”

The Beloit Downtown Association has been running Fridays in the Park for the past 33 years. During the pandemic the event continued as Fridays In the Park-ing Lot in 2020.

“We include as much local talent and business as possible at our events,” El-Amin said. “We will have many great businesses and artists performing this year.”

The full list of vendors and artists include:

May 27

  • Artist: Beloit Memorial High School Jazz Band
  • Vendor: Velvet Buffalo

June 3:

  • Artist: Gary the Band
  • Vendor: Geronimo Sports & Entertainment

June 10

  • Artist: Fred & Ginger
  • Vendor: Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint

June 17

  • Artist: The Backroads Trio
  • Vendor: Fresco Fajita House

June 24

  • Artist: Stateline Playboys
  • Vendor: Pig Iron Pub & Grub

July 1

  • Artist: Fred & Ginger
  • No vendor available, but are encouraged to bring your own lunch.

July 8

  • Artist: Frank & Co Band
  • Vendor: Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint

July 15

  • Artist: The Bluegrass Reunion Band
  • Vendor: Velvet Buffalo

July 22

  • Artist: The Show “Shufflers”
  • Vendor: Coco’s Tamales

July 29

  • Artist: Timeless
  • Vendor: Ironworks Golf Lab

Aug. 5

  • Artist: Back 2 Back Acoustic
  • Vendor: Fresco Fajita House

Aug. 12:

  • Artist: The Harlan Jefferson Trio
  • Vendor: Pig Iron Pub & Grub

Aug. 19

  • Artist: Frank & Co Band
  • Vendor: Lucy’s #7 Burger bar

Aug. 26

  • Artist: The Shoe ‘Shufflers”
  • Vendor: Truk’t

Sept. 2

  • Artist: Stateline Playboys
  • No vendor available, but are encouraged to bring your own lunch.

Sept. 9

  • Artist: Back 2 Back Acoustic
  • Vendor: Coco’s Tamales

Sept. 16

  • Artist: The Harlan Jefferson Trio
  • Vendor: Truk’t

