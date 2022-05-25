The first Friday’s in the Park of the season will be held this Friday and will feature the Beloit Memorial High School Jazz Orchestra. Seen above is a previous year when the jazz orchestra performed at Fridays in the Park.
BELOIT—Fridays in the Park will kick off this week offering noon-time tunes and food from local vendors.
Fridays in the Park will kick off on May 27 and go on until Sept. 16. It takes place every Friday from 11:30 a.m.—1:30 p.m. at First National Bank Plaza, located at the corner of State Street and Grand Avenue.
The event includes a different food vendor and live music entertainment each Friday.
“We will host several new vendors this year,” said Shauna El-Amin, Downtown Beloit Association executive director. “Geronimo Sports & Entertainment, Coco’s Tamales and Ironworks Golf Lab are all new to Fridays in the Park.”
All vendors will be serving lunch and a drink for $8 every week. The price will be consistent no matter what vendor will be on location.
“Fridays at the Park is a way for people to unwind, be in nature and see local entertainment,” El-Amin noted. “It’s a nice way for people to do something fun after a long work week or stop by on their lunch break.”
The Beloit Downtown Association has been running Fridays in the Park for the past 33 years. During the pandemic the event continued as Fridays In the Park-ing Lot in 2020.
“We include as much local talent and business as possible at our events,” El-Amin said. “We will have many great businesses and artists performing this year.”
The full list of vendors and artists include:
May 27
Artist: Beloit Memorial High School Jazz Band
Vendor: Velvet Buffalo
June 3:
Artist: Gary the Band
Vendor: Geronimo Sports & Entertainment
June 10
Artist: Fred & Ginger
Vendor: Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint
June 17
Artist: The Backroads Trio
Vendor: Fresco Fajita House
June 24
Artist: Stateline Playboys
Vendor: Pig Iron Pub & Grub
July 1
Artist: Fred & Ginger
No vendor available, but are encouraged to bring your own lunch.
July 8
Artist: Frank & Co Band
Vendor: Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint
July 15
Artist: The Bluegrass Reunion Band
Vendor: Velvet Buffalo
July 22
Artist: The Show “Shufflers”
Vendor: Coco’s Tamales
July 29
Artist: Timeless
Vendor: Ironworks Golf Lab
Aug. 5
Artist: Back 2 Back Acoustic
Vendor: Fresco Fajita House
Aug. 12:
Artist: The Harlan Jefferson Trio
Vendor: Pig Iron Pub & Grub
Aug. 19
Artist: Frank & Co Band
Vendor: Lucy’s #7 Burger bar
Aug. 26
Artist: The Shoe ‘Shufflers”
Vendor: Truk’t
Sept. 2
Artist: Stateline Playboys
No vendor available, but are encouraged to bring your own lunch.