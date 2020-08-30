GREEN BAY—WFRV TV news anchor Erin Davisson has shared many personal stories, sometimes her own, during her 32 years on the air.
Davisson, originally from Beloit, retired on Friday after bringing audiences along on a journey about health and life in the Green Bay and Fox River Valley area. Sometimes that journey also included shoulder pads and big hair and fandom, although Davisson said people would recognize the Green Bay Packers before her.
Davisson was born to parents Joni and the late Roger Davisson with five brothers and three sisters. Her brother Jasin Davisson lives in Beloit, and her brother Nathin Davisson and his wife live in Orfordville.
She attended the former Waterman School and Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic School before graduating from Beloit Catholic High School.
After graduation from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point she began her career in radio and television as she loved writing. She had a stint at Channel 7 in Wausau for three years and then worked at Wisconsin Public Radio as morning edition host before beginning in Green Bay at WFRV in 1988.
She fell in love with the beauty of the north woods as well as what she called the unfailing kindness of her fans who were there for her when unexpected tragedy struck.
Born with Wilson’s disease, a disorder causing copper to accumulate in vital organs, Davisson found herself in need of a liver transplant in 1990. Dangerous levels of copper had accumulated in her liver. The illness struck before living donors were possible, and Davisson received a liver for a transplant operation from an 18-year-old Florida boy who had been in a car accident.
“His liver saved me, and his other organs saved others. It was one of those incredible gifts,” she said.
Although she hadn’t been working at the station for long, Davisson received a bag of get-well cards.
“It was really a kind and generous place,” she said.
Because she looked ill on the air, it was decided Davisson would share her health journey with viewers. With an upbeat personality Davisson readily agreed, hoping to spread awareness about organ donation. In the following years Davisson became a frequent speaker on the subject and her good health was testament to the success of the transplant.
Over the years Davisson covered the Green Bay Packers Super Bowl wins in New Orleans and Dallas, and moderated a speaker series with panelists such as Madeleine Albright, Joan Rivers, Anna Quindlen and Maya Angelou.
In addition to numerous awards, Davisson made an appearance at the Oprah Winfrey Show for a TV anchor makeover segment. Davisson still has two cashmere sweaters from the festive day of shopping and recalled a big weeping when one anchor got her locks chopped short.
Davisson acknowledges her appearance has been part of TV life and has evolved through the 1980s and 1990s. These days her younger coworkers have been dusting off archive tapes for a peek at her fluffy hairstyles and shoulder padded-outfits over the years. The tall hair is sometimes a big shock for the youthful ones.
With most of her coworkers in their 20s, Davisson said they have kept her spirit young and updated her on social media trends.
However, Davisson had to tend to her health due to her transplant recipient status during the COVID-19 pandemic. In early March she took two weeks off before returning to the news as an essential worker.
With her husband retiring four years ago and three decades of work under her belt, Davisson decided it was finally time to pursue some of her other dreams. She plans to enjoy boating, kayaking and motorcycling with her husband and perhaps travel one day to Iceland and to the Rocky Mountains. She plans to stay close to the scenic land and friendly people who made her home.
“We live on the Menominee River. Every morning we wake up and smell pine trees and see eagles,” she said.