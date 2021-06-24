LA CROSSE, Wis.—Parkview’s Noah Flood-Elyafi placed 11th out of 16 triple-jumpers at Thursday’s WIAA Division 3 State Track and Field Meet.
Flood-Elyafi, a junior, jumped 41-7.5, which was nearly a foot shorter than his qualifying jump at the sectional meet.
Dylan Kuehl of Hustisford won the event with a 45-1.25, with Ethan Tratz of Wild Rose placing second.
Parkview’s Isaac Morris will compete in the wheelchair division beginning Friday morning.
Following the wheelchair competitions, scheduled for 10:40 a.m., the Division 2 action will begin, with several local athletes in action from Big Foot, Turner, Clinton and Brodhead-Juda.