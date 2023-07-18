HINSDALE, Ill. (AP) — An SUV crashed into a restaurant in suburban Chicago on Monday, critically injuring a teenager and causing four other people to be hurt, authorities said.

A 14-year-old boy was outside the restaurant when he was struck by the SUV, which then collided with the wall of Fontano's Subs in Hinsdale around 2:30 p.m., news outlets reported.

  

