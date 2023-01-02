BOSTON (AP)—Fenway Park, the majors’ oldest active ballpark, was transformed into an outdoor hockey arena for the NHL’s 14th annual Winter Classic on Monday afternoon.

With the logos of the two teams—the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins—hanging high atop the seats above the park’s fabled 37-foot Green Monster, the league’s annual marquee New Year’s event returned to Fenway for the second time.

