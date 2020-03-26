TAMPA, Fla. —The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to re-assemble pieces to help Tom Brady be successful with his new team.
Keeping an improved defense together was one of the club’s top priorities in free agency. Re-signing tackle Ndamukong Suh to a one-year, $8 million contract on Friday ensures the entire front seven will remain intact for next season.
The move comes on the heels on placing the franchise tag on NFL sacks leader Shaquil Barrett, re-signing linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul to a two-year, $27 million deal, and luring Brady from New England with $50 million guaranteed and the chance to join some dynamic young offensive playmakers.
The Bucs led the NFL in run defense in 2019, with Suh starting all 16 games after helping the Los Angeles Rams reach the Super Bowl the previous season.
“The No. 1 goal for me coming out of last season was to continue to build on defense. The only way to build is to keep everyone in place and grow. It’s huge,” coach Bruce Arians said.
PRO FOOTBALL
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills are giving oft-injured cornerback E.J. Gaines a third opportunity to resume his career by agreeing to a one-year contract on Thursday.
This marks the second consecutive offseason Gaines has signed with Buffalo. He then missed all of last season after sustaining a core muscle injury during training camp.
PRO BASKETBALL
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) —During an online conversation with Warriors star Stephen Curry on Thursday morning, Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leading expert on the coronavirus pandemic, made it clear: “This is serious business.”
Nearly 50,000 people tuned into Curry’s Instagram as the Warriors star and Fauci had a 30-minute conversation covering topics from the importance of social distancing, the development of tests and a vaccine and how to prevent future pandemics.
“One of the reasons why I wanted to have this Q&A, is to hopefully reach different demographics and people who are interested in the facts,” Curry told Fauci.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.