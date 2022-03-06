ORLANDO, Fla.—Scottie Scheffler played the kind of golf that wins a traditional U.S. Open, and that’s what the Arnold Palmer Invitational felt like Sunday at Bay Hill.
In another final round that featured some of the toughest scoring conditions in four decades, Scheffler made key putts to save two unlikely pars, followed with a pair of lag putts and closed with an even-par 72 for a one-shot victory.
Scheffler now has two PGA Tour titles in the last month, having picked up his first victory at the Phoenix Open. That one was loud. This one was stressful for everyone with a chance.
The scoring average was 75.48, by a fraction lower than it was a year ago. Only 10 players finished the tournament under par.
Billy Horschel was the last player with a shot at catching Scheffler with a 30-foot birdie putt on the last hole that never really had a chance. Horschel shot 75 and tied for second along with Tyrrell Hatton (69) and Viktor Hovland (74).
• SINGAPORE (AP)—Jin Young Ko lived up to her billing as the No. 1 player in women’s golf by starting her LPGA Tour season with a two-shot victory in the HSBC Women’s World Championship, her sixth win in her last 10 starts.
Ko birdied the final hole for a 6-under 66 to beat In Gee Chun (69) and Minjee Lee (63).
The South Korean star set an LPGA Tour record with her 15th consecutive round in the 60s and her 30th sub-par round.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• INDIANAPOLIS (AP)—Monika Czinano scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Caitlin Clark added 18 points and the Iowa Hawkeyes captured their second Big Ten Tournament title in four years by beating No. 14 Indiana 74-67 in Indianapolis.
“We want to cut down more nets,” Clark said after being named the tourney’s Most Outstanding Player. “That’s what we said last weekend, so coming here and moving on—we’re just hungry for more.”
The Hawkeyes (23-7) certainly are playing like they expect more victory celebrations.
They’ve won seven straight—the first four to capture a share of their first Big Ten regular-season title since 2008, the last three to claim the tourney title.
PRO BASKETBALL
• WASHINGTON—Kristaps Porzingis scored 25 points in his first game for Washington, and the Wizards beat the Indiana Pacers 133-123 on Sunday night.
Porzingis returned from a right knee bone bruise and played for the first time since the Wizards acquired him from Dallas in a trade last month. It was his first game overall since Jan. 29. He started and made a significant impact despite playing less than half the game.
Kyle Kuzma scored 23 points for the Wizards, who took control of the game with a 39-point third quarter. Washington pulled within two games of Brooklyn, Charlotte and Atlanta, who would occupy the last three spots in the Eastern Conference play-in round if the season ended now.
• BOSTON—Jayson Tatum scored a season-high 54 points to lead Boston to a 126-120 victory over the uncommonly intact Brooklyn Nets who had both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving available.
Durant played in his second game since mid-January and scored 37 for the Nets, becoming the 23rd player in NBA history to reach 25,000 points. Irving joined him for just the fourth time all season, scoring 19 in his first game in three weeks and his first in Boston since he was pelted with a water bottle during the playoffs last year.
Tatum scored a 34 points in the second half, and Jaylen Brown scored 21 for the Celtics. Brown, who was cleared to return to Boston’s lineup after testing his sprained ankle pregame, beat the 24-second clock to hit a 3-pointer and give Boston a 121-115 lead with 40 seconds left.