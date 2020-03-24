MIAMI, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Howard was coming off the worst season of his young career when the Philadelphia Eagles traded for him last offseason. In his third NFL season, Howard failed to cross the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career, so the Eagles were able to pry him from the Chicago Bears for a conditional sixth-round draft pick. They were getting the running back in a contract year, and he could be one of two things to them: a potential long-term fixture added at a bargain or a one-year bridge to Miles Sanders, whom Philadelphia took in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft about a month after trading for Howard.
For the first few months of the season, Howard and Sanders split the Eagles’ workload. Sanders got the bulk of the carries in the first three weeks of the season, then Howard got the bulk for the next five. A return to 1,000-yard form was in play until an awkward tackle near the end of a win against the Bears knocked Howard out for weeks.
“It was just at the end of the game,” Howard said late last year. “I got hit, I felt my arm go numb, and I knew I had a stinger.”
Howard returned for the regular-season finale, but played only one offensive snap in a win against the New York Giants, stuck behind Sanders and even fellow running back Boston Scott on Philadelphia’s depth chart. He didn’t play a single snap in the Eagles’ postseason loss to the Seattle Seahawks the next week.
By then, Philadelphia was set on Sanders, who was one of five finalists for the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year Award. Howard’s bounceback season will now have to come with the Miami Dolphins, who reached a two-year, $10 million deal with the halfback last Tuesday.
Even in just nine games, Howard was far more productive than any Dolphins running back in 2019. Ryan Fitzpatrick led the team with 243 rushing yards. Mark Walton, whom Miami released halfway through the season, finished second with 201 yards. Fellow running back Kenyan Drake, whom the Dolphins dealt ahead of the trade deadline, finished third with 174 yards. Patrick Laird, who finished the season as the starting running back, finally checks in as the fourth leading rusher on the team with 168 yards. There won’t be any lack of opportunities for Howard in Miami Gardens.
PRO FOOTBALL
LOS ANGELES —The Los Angeles Chargers have updated their logo and unveiled new logotype ahead of their move into their new home.
The franchise is keeping the lightning bolt as its primary logo, but it has become sleeker and streamlined. There is not as much of a curve to the bolt, while navy blue has been removed as one of the colors. Powder blue and sunshine gold remain as the predominant colors.
The Chargers have also added a bolt to the “A” in their nickname in the logotype.
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to a contract with free-agent linebacker LaRoy Reynolds, who played in 15 games with Cincinnati in 2019.
The 29-year-old Reynolds has played with five NFL teams in seven NFL seasons, including 2016-17 with the Falcons. He is expected to add depth and contribute on special teams.
LOS ANGELES (AP)— The Los Angeles Chargers have agreed to a one-year contract with free agent linebacker Nick Vigil.
A person familiar with the deal says it was finalized Tuesday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the move since it is pending a physical.
Vigil has spent the past four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, who drafted him in the third round in 2016, and where he made 37 career starts. He started every game last year and was second on the team in tackles with 111.
Depth at linebacker has been an issue for the Chargers the past two seasons. They were also looking to get younger at the position after releasing 15-year veteran Thomas Davis Sr. before the start of free agency.
