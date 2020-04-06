HOUSTON —For this most unusual year, the Houston Open gets its old spot back one week before the Masters.
Augusta National picked Nov. 12-15 as the best date to move the Masters, postponed from this week because of the coronavirus. That week on the schedule previously belonged to the Houston Open, which now is scheduled to go a week earlier on Nov. 2-8.
“The Masters has their rescheduled dates, and the change places our tournament as the premier tournament to once again be played the week prior,” said Giles Kibbe, president of the Houston Astros Golf Foundation.
The Houston Open, previously run by the Houston Golf Association, took a risk in 2007 by moving a week before the Masters. It paid off a year later when Augusta National changed its criteria to invite all PGA Tour winners, making the Houston Open the last chance to get into the Masters.
The tournament was relegated to the fall when it lost longtime sponsor Shell, and the week before the Masters was given to the Valero Texas Open.
Even for this year, it won’t necessarily be like old times.
Assuming golf resumes this year, Augusta National has indicated that players who already have earned invitations will play in November. Players who win PGA Tour events when golf resumes are expected to get invitations to next year’s Masters.
PRO BASEBALL
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. —Former All-Star first baseman Todd Helton pleaded guilty to driving under the influence as a first offense and has served 48 hours in jail as part of his sentence.
Helton crashed his vehicle on March 18, 2019, in Knox County and required emergency medical care. No other cars were involved and one else was hurt. Helton was given a misdemeanor citation for DUI.
Knox County assistant district attorney Sean F. McDermott confirmed Monday to The Associated Press that Helton also received unsupervised probation for 11 months, 29 days, with his license suspended for a year.
PRO TENNIS
Two-time major champion Simona Halep’s injured foot is well enough that she has started running on it without pain.
Halep said in a video posted on Twitter on Monday that she still is not healed to the point that she can play tennis.
The injury dates to February and caused her to withdraw from the hard-court tournament in Indian Wells, California, that eventually was called off because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The spread of the illness has forced all professional tennis tournaments to be postponed or canceled until at least mid-July.
