SAN DIEGO—Yu Darvish signed a new contract with the San Diego Padres on Thursday that guarantees the 36-year-old ace an additional $90 million and will keep him with the club through the 2028 season.
The right-hander, who has a baffling array of pitches, will make $108 million over six years, including the $18 million he was already due in 2023 before he was set to become a free agent. He’s set to stay under contract with San Diego until he’s 42.
Darvish helped the Padres reach the NL Championship Series last season, which was one of the best in his 11-year big league career. He finished the year 16-8 with a 3.10 ERA and 197 strikeouts. He was 2-1 in the postseason.
• TORONTO—Infielder Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays avoided a salary arbitration by finalizing a $33.6 million, three-year contract on Thursday.
The 24-year-old, a son of former All-Star Dante Bichette, hit .290 with 43 doubles, 24 home runs, and 93 RBIs last year. He was an All-Star in 2021, when he batted .298 with 29 homers and 102 RBIs.
PRO FOOTBALL
• PHOENIX—Brian Daboll made a big impression in the Big Apple.
The New York Giants’ rookie coach won the AP Coach of the Year honors after leading the team to its first playoff appearance in six years.
New York Jets cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner won the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award Thursday, taking 46 first-place votes.
Gardner, the No. 4 overall pick in the draft, started every game for the Jets. He had two interceptions and allowed just 33 catches on 73 targets.
Garrett Wilson, the Jets’ wide receiver, edged out Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker for the AP Offensive Rookie of the year award, 156-129.
Wilson led all rookies with 83 catches and 1,103 yards receiving.
Nick Bosa made it a landslide for the AP Defensive Player of the Year award.
San Francisco’s All-Pro defensive end received 46 first-place votes after leading the NFL with 18 1/2 sacks in the regular season.
Justin Jefferson ran away with the AP Offensive Player of the Year award.
Jefferson led the NFL with 128 catches and 1,809 yards receiving in his third season with the Vikings.
PRO BASKETBALL
• BOSTON—Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown has a broken bone in his face, the team confirmed on Thursday in an injury update that did not specify how long he will be out.
Brown left Wednesday’s game against Philadelphia after colliding with Jayson Tatum under the basket when they were both going for an offensive rebound.