SAN DIEGO—Yu Darvish signed a new contract with the San Diego Padres on Thursday that guarantees the 36-year-old ace an additional $90 million and will keep him with the club through the 2028 season.

The right-hander, who has a baffling array of pitches, will make $108 million over six years, including the $18 million he was already due in 2023 before he was set to become a free agent. He’s set to stay under contract with San Diego until he’s 42.

