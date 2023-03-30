MADISON, Wis.—Wisconsin has filled its men’s hockey head coaching vacancy by hiring Mike Hastings away from Minnesota State.
Athletic director Chris McIntosh announced the hire Thursday. Hastings replaces Tony Granato, who was fired after going 105-129-16 in seven seasons at Wisconsin.
Hastings posted a 299-109-25 record at Minnesota State that included consecutive Frozen Four appearances in 2021 and 2022. Minnesota State lost 5-1 to Denver in the 2022 NCAA championship game.
Hastings’ teams have produced winning records in each of his 25 seasons as a head coach.
Hastings was coach and general manager for the United States Hockey League’s Omaha Lancers from 1994-2008 before coming to Minnesota State. He owned a 529-210-56 record with the Lancers.
PRO BASEBALL
• WASHINGTON—Atlanta Braves left-hander Max Fried was cruising along on a windy, 45-degree afternoon, into his fourth inning against the Washington Nationals on opening day, when he felt pain in his left hamstring while running over to cover first base and exited the game.
Now no one knows for sure when he’ll be able to return to the mound.
Braves manager Brian Snitker said after the 7-2 victory at Nationals Park on Thursday that Fried, last year’s runner-up in NL Cy Young Award voting, definitely will miss at least one start and probably will end up on the 10-day injured list.
• MIAMI—The New York Mets placed Justin Verlander on the injured list with a strained upper back muscle on opening day, sidelining the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner before his first appearance with the team.
The Mets announced that Verlander has a low-grade teres major strain a few hours before the club’s 5-3 opening-day win over the Miami Marlins Thursday. Verlander will continue throwing at moderate intensity and will undergo more scans in a week.
“Not the way I wanted my Mets tenure to start. That’s for sure,” Verlander said. “I’ve put in a ton of work to not have things like this happen.”
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Alabama All-American forward Brandon Miller is heading to the NBA after displaying versatile talent and athleticism in a lone season of college ball that was blemished by revelations he was present at a fatal shooting in January near campus.
The 6-foot-9, 200-pound freshman, who was one of the nation’s top high school recruits, is projected as a potential top 5 draft pick.
Miller displayed his accurate 3-point shooting and athleticism in the most productive season of any freshman in Alabama history.