Wisconsin-Hastings Hockey

MADISON, Wis.—Wisconsin has filled its men’s hockey head coaching vacancy by hiring Mike Hastings away from Minnesota State.

Athletic director Chris McIntosh announced the hire Thursday. Hastings replaces Tony Granato, who was fired after going 105-129-16 in seven seasons at Wisconsin.

