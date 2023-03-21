NEW YORK—Willis Reed, who dramatically emerged from the locker room minutes before Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals to spark the New York Knicks to their first championship and create one of sports’ most enduring examples of playing through pain, died Tuesday. He was 80.
The cause was not released, but Reed had been in poor health recently and was unable to travel to New York when the Knicks honored the 50th anniversary of their 1973 NBA championship team during their game against New Orleans on Feb. 25.
Nicknamed “The Captain,” Reed was the undersized center and emotional leader on the Knicks’ two NBA championship teams, with a soft shooting touch from the outside and a toughness to tussle with the era’s superstar big men on the inside.
PRO FOOTBALL
• FOXBOROUGH, Mass.—Dont’a Hightower is making a quiet exit to a memorable career with the New England Patriots.
The veteran linebacker, who did not play last season, announced his retirement Tuesday in an essay posted on the Players’ Tribune website.
It ends a decade-long run in New England that began with the Patriots selecting him 25th overall in the 2012 draft. It included three Super Bowl rings (2014, 2016, 2018) and a pair of Pro Bowl selections (2016, 2019). He also was named a second-team All-Pro in 2016.
• EAGAN, Minn.—The Minnesota Vikings agreed to terms on a new contract on Tuesday with defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard, who played in 12 games with seven starts last season.
Bullard joined the Vikings last year, his fifth team in five seasons. The eighth-year veteran had 23 tackles and five tackles for loss. He suffered a biceps injury on Dec. 4 and missed the next four games.
Drafted in the third round by the Chicago Bears in 2016 out of Florida, Bullard gives the Vikings another experienced player on the interior with returning starter Harrison Phillips and newcomer Dean Lowry.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y.—Tobin Anderson is leaving NCAA Cinderella Fairleigh Dickinson after one fairy-tale season and replacing Rick Pitino at Iona.
Iona athletic director Matt Glovaski announced the hiring on Tuesday, a day after Pitino left to take the job at St. John’s of the Big East Conference.
Anderson led the No. 16 seed Knights to a win over No. 1 Purdue in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament last week, only the second time a No. 16 seed has knocked off a top-seeded team. UMBC beat No. 1 Virginia in 2018.