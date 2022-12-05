FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner (6) bats during a baseball game against the New York Mets Thursday, Aug 19, 2021, in Los Angeles. The Philadelphia Phillies landed Trea Turner on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, agreeing to a $300 million, 11-year contract with the dynamic shortstop.
SAN DIEGO—The Philadelphia Phillies landed Trea Turner on Monday, agreeing to a $300 million, 11-year contract with the dynamic shortstop.
Turner joins a Philadelphia team that made it to the World Series this year before losing to the Houston Astros. He also reunites with slugger Bryce Harper after the two played together with the Washington Nationals from 2015-18.
Turner was terrific in his first full season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, batting .298 with 21 homers and a career-high 100 RBIs for the 2022 NL West champions. He also swiped 27 bases and scored 101 runs.
• SAN DIEGO—Justin Verlander agreed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract with the New York Mets on Monday, reuniting the AL Cy Young Award winner with Max Scherzer and giving the team a high-profile replacement for Jacob deGrom.
Verlander leaves World Series champion Houston to step in for deGrom, who left New York after nine seasons when he agreed to a $185 million, five-year contract with Texas last week. It also puts Verlander on the same team as Scherzer after they played together with the Detroit Tigers from 2010-14.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• LOUISVILLE, Ky.—Cincinnati has hired Louisville’s Scott Satterfield to be its next coach, the university announced Monday.
Louisville was 7-5 this season under Satterfield and earned a berth in the Fenway Bowl, where coincidentally it will face Cincinnati. He replaces Luke Fickell, who recently left to become coach at Wisconsin.
Satterfield said he was honored to become coach of the Bearcats and looked forward to continuing the program’s winning tradition.
• COLUMBUS, Ohio—Ohio State star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will not play in the College Football Playoff semifinal game against top-ranked Georgia while he continues to rehabilitate a leg injury and prepare for the 2023 NFL draft.
The AP Preseason All-American was hurt in the Buckeyes’ opener against Notre Dame and played in just two other games. Details on the seriousness of his injury weren’t disclosed through the season.
The announcement was made by the football program on Monday.