NEW YORK—Tim McCarver, the All-Star catcher and Hall of Fame broadcaster who during 60 years in baseball won two World Series titles with the St. Louis Cardinals and had a long run as one of the country’s most recognized, incisive and talkative television commentators, died Thursday. He was 81.
McCarver’s death was announced by baseball’s Hall of Fame, which said he died Thursday morning due to heart failure in Memphis, Tennessee, where he was with his family.
He switched to television soon after retiring in 1980 and called 24 World Series for ABC, CBS and Fox, a record for a baseball analyst on television.
“I think there is a natural bridge from being a catcher to talking about the view of the game and the view of the other players,” McCarver told the Hall in 2012, the year he was given the Ford C. Frick Award for excellence in broadcasting. “It is translating that for the viewers. One of the hard things about television is staying contemporary and keeping it simple for the viewers.”
PRO BASKETBALL
• CLEVELAND—Kevin Love’s long, winding run with the Cleveland Cavaliers could be ending after nearly nine years.
The five-time All-Star forward has discussed the possibility of a contract buyout with the Cavs after being dropped from their rotation, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday.
Love is in the final year of a $120 million, four-year extension he signed in 2018.
The 34-year-old hasn’t played in the last 12 games and his representatives approached the Cavaliers about the buyout.
• BOSTON—The Boston Celtics named Joe Mazzulla their full-time head coach on Thursday, removing the interim tag he has held throughout the season after stepping in for Ime Udoka.
Udoka initially was given a yearlong suspension before training camp for having an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the organization. The 34-year-old Mazzulla, an assistant under Udoka last season, will now replace his former boss, who will not return. Mazzulla is the NBA’s youngest head coach.
Terms of his new deal were not immediately released, but the team said his promotion does include a contract extension.
PRO HOCKEY
• DETROIT—The Detroit Red Wings have signed defenseman Olli Maatta to a two-year, $6 million extension to keep him under contract through the 2024-2025 season.
Maatta has five goals and 17 points this season, his first with Detroit, entering Thursday night’s game in Calgary. The 28-year-old Finn previously played for Pittsburgh, Chicago and Los Angeles.