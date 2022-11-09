Tiger Woods made it official Wednesday by announcing he would return to competition as part of the 20-man field at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.
Woods is the tournament host of the unofficial event on Dec. 1-4 at Albany Golf Club, where the tournament has been played since 2015.
It will be the first time Woods has played the Hero World Challenge, which benefits his foundation, since 2019.
Woods, who announced his decision on Twitter, has not played competitively since he missed the cut in the British Open at St. Andrews in July.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• CHAMPAIGN, Ill.—Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. has agreed to a one-year contract extension through the 2025 season, the school announced Wednesday.
Coach Bret Bielema in January hired Lunney away from UTSA, where he was offensive coordinator and associate head coach. Lunney previously worked on Bielema’s staff at Arkansas.
The 21st-ranked Illini (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) are averaging better than 83 yards more per game this season, the biggest improvement in the Big Ten by more than 20 yards.
PRO BASKETBALL
• NEW YORK—Jacque Vaughn knew when he moved into Steve Nash’s seat that he might just be keeping it warm for Ime Udoka.
The Brooklyn Nets were expected to hire the suspended Boston Celtics coach for their job, maybe after Vaughn had it only for a game. Instead, the Nets decided Wednesday to give the job to Vaughn.
Vaughn has gone 2-2 as acting coach since the Nets and Nash parted ways on Nov. 1. His first game as the head coach was Wednesday night at home against the New York Knicks.
PRO BASEBALL
• HOUSTON—For years, as Dusty Baker chased his first World Series title as a manager, the former big league outfielder would always say if he won one he’d like to win two.
Baker will get a chance to do just that after he agreed to a one-year contract with the Houston Astros.
“How many times in your life do you say something and then have the opportunity to fulfill it,” Baker said Wednesday. “I wasn’t just talking. I meant what I said. I love keeping my word. So, hey man we’ve got a chance to win back to back and this is what I’d like to do.”