Tiger Woods had fusion surgery on his right ankle Wednesday morning to alleviate arthritis from a broken bone, putting in doubt whether he plays any more majors this year.
Woods disclosed the surgery on Twitter and said it was a subtalar fusion procedure to address post-traumatic arthritis from when he broke his talus bone in February 2021.
“He's resting now and will start the recovery process,” Mark Steinberg, his agent at Excel Sports, said in a telephone interview.
The surgery took place in New York, and Steinberg said Woods has returned to his home near Jupiter, Florida, to begin rehabilitating.
As for when Woods could return to playing golf, Steinberg said there was “no timetable on this.”
• PRO BASKETBALL
When he was introduced last June as coach of the Sacramento Kings, Mike Brown didn’t make any grand proclamations or wild predictions.
He talked about work. He talked about culture. He talked about winning.
Ask around, and no coach did a better job leading this season than Brown. He was announced Wednesday as the unanimous winner of the NBA’s Coach of the Year award, an easy call after his first season in Sacramento saw the Kings make the playoffs for the first time since 2006.
PRO BASEBALL
• DENVER—Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Ji Man Choi will miss the next eight weeks with a left Achilles tendon strain, the team announced Wednesday ahead of its series finale against the Colorado Rockies.
Choi was scratched from the lineup prior to Friday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals with what the team described as “left posterior ankle discomfort.”
The 31-year-old is expected to be in a walking boot for several weeks before resuming light baseball activities.
• LOS ANGELES—Max Scherzer swore on his children’s lives he put nothing but sweat and rosin on his hands at Dodger Stadium. The umpires still ejected him Wednesday, telling the Mets ace his hand was too sticky to possibly be legal.
The three-time Cy Young Award winner loudly proclaimed his innocence afterward. Scherzer also praised his bullpen for saving the Mets’ day after his early exit.