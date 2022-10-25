MIAMI—Skip Schumaker was a candidate to take over as manager of the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets in recent years, only to see those clubs pick someone else.
The Miami Marlins didn’t let him get away.
Schumaker was hired Tuesday by the Marlins to become the 16th manager in franchise history after what the team described as “an extensive process.”
Schumaker—who played for World Series-winning clubs in St. Louis in 2006 and 2011—comes to Miami from the Cardinals, with whom he spent this season as the bench coach. Schumaker had been a first-base coach and associate manager for San Diego from 2018 through 2021, then joined the Cardinals’ staff.
NEW YORK—The NFL says the two game officials seen interacting with Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans in the tunnel of Bank of America Stadium after the Buccaneers’ 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday didn’t ask for an autograph.
“After speaking with the individuals involved, we have confirmed that the postgame interaction between Jeff Lamberth, Tripp Sutter and Mike Evans did not involve a request by the game officials for an autograph,” the league said in a statement Tuesday.
A reporter captured a video of Lamberth and Sutter approaching Evans as he made his way toward the locker room at the stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. There was a short, inaudible exchange between the game officials and Evans, before the four-time Pro Bowl wideout turns around and is handed a slip of paper. A second video appears to show Evans writing something as Lamberth stood next to him while Tampa Bay players walked past them to the locker room.
MOSCOW—A Russian court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner of her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession, a step that could move her closer to a possible high-stakes prisoner swap between Moscow and Washington.
The eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.
Griner, 32, was not at the Moscow Regional Court hearing but appeared via video link from a penal colony outside the capital where she is held.
