SOUTH ORANGE, N.J.—Lauren Park-Lane scored 17 of her 31 points in the fourth quarter, Sidney Cooks added 23 and Seton Hall upset No. 24 Marquette 82-78 on Sunday,
It was a game of runs and the Pirates had the last big one, scoring nine-straight late in the third quarter.
Chloe Marotta scored 30 points, going 12 of 12 from the foul line, and hauled down 12 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (7-2, 1-1). Hononegah grad Jordan King added 14 points and Liz Karlen scored 12 with nine boards.
• MADISON, Wis.—Caitlin Clark had 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for her seventh career triple-double to break the Big Ten record in No. 10 Iowa’s 102-71 win over Wisconsin on Sunday.
Monika Cziano added 18 points for Iowa (6-3), which stopped a two-game skid and beat the Badgers (3-7) for the 26th straight time. It was the conference opener for both teams.
Serah Williams scored 14 points, Maty Wilke 13 and Sydney Hilliard 11 for the Badgers, who have lost six games in a row. The one highlight for Wisconsin was its free-throw shooting—the Badgers made 22 of 23 from the foul line.
PRO FOOTBALL
• CINCINNATI—Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, Samaje Perine rushed for a season-high 106 yards and the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday in their first meeting since the Bengals prevailed in last season’s AFC championship game.
Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs lost their chance to avenge two losses to Burrow and Cincinnati last season. The Bengals beat the Chiefs last Jan. 2 to clinch the AFC North title, then won four weeks later in overtime—also by a 27-24 score—to reach the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years.
• SANTA CLARA, Calif.—San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right foot in a 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
Garoppolo got up slowly after being sacked by Jerome Baker and Jaelan Phillips on third down on San Francisco’s first drive. He went into the injury tent before being taken by cart to the locker room.
The NFC West-leading Niners ruled him out for at least the rest of the game, and coach Kyle Shanahan announced that Garoppolo’s foot was broken after the game.