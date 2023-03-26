AUSTIN, Texas—Sam Burns won the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play on the 13th green, most appropriate for this unpredictable tournament because that’s where he thought he had lost it.
Some four hours earlier, Burns stood on that same green ready to remove his cap and congratulate defending champion Scottie Scheffler, who had a 4-foot birdie putt to win their semifinal match in overtime.
And then it all changed, quickly and dramatically, like so often in match play.
Scheffler missed. Burns birdied the next hole to win. And then Burns delivered a masterclass performance with eight birdies over his last 10 holes for a 6-and-5 victory over Cameron Young in the final edition of the Match Play.
Match Play will not be on the schedule in 2024 as the PGA Tour moves toward elevated events for the top 70 or so players, a response to the threat of Saudi-funded LIV Golf.
• RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif.—David Toms fired a 7-under 65 Sunday for a four-stroke, wire-to-wire win at The Galleri Classic to become the first two-time winner on the PGA Tour Champions this season.
Toms closed out his second win in three starts and fourth Champions victory with an eight-birdie, one-bogey performance at Mission Hills Country Club to claim the $330,000 winner’s share.
Steven Alker of New Zealand used a round of five birdies — four on the back nine — to finish alone in second after a closing 67.
PRO BASKETBALL
• CLEVELAND—Jarrett Allen scored 24 points and had 14 rebounds, Donovan Mitchell added 22 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2018, beating the Houston Rockets 108-91 on Sunday night.
After LeBron James left five years ago, the Cavs went through a massive rebuild while enduring coaching changes, a pair of 19-win seasons and just missing the postseason last year before finally getting back.
It’s also the first time Cleveland has made the playoffs without James on it roster since 1998.
• CHARLOTTE, N.C.—The Dallas Mavericks’ postseason hopes could be slipping away.
The Charlotte Hornets overcame a 40-point outing from Luka Doncic on Sunday to defeat Dallas 110-104, their second win over the Mavericks in three days — dealing another blow to Dallas’ playoff hopes.
Gordon Hayward scored 22 points and P.J. Washington had 21 points and 12 rebounds for the injury-plagued Hornets, who have been eliminated from playoff contention.
The Mavericks (36-39) entered the day tied with Oklahoma City for the 10th-best record in the Western Conference but were still outside of the play-in tournament bubble because the Thunder hold the head-to-head tiebreaker.