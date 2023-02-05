PEBBLE BEACH, Calif.—Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers finally gets his name on the Wall of Champions behind the first tee at Pebble Beach, joining a long list that includes Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer.
The only champions crowned Sunday were Rodgers and Ben Silverman of Canada, who held on for a one-shot victory in the pro-am portion of the event. The prize is their name listed on the wall, which features pro-am winners, tournament winners, USGA champions at Pebble and more.
“It’s really significant,” Rodgers said, whose Packers failed to reach the NFL playoffs for only the fourth time in his 15 years as the starter. “It’s always been on my bucket list.”
PRO FOOTBALL
• LAS VEGAS—For Kirk Cousins, it wasn’t quite the NFL-record 33-point comeback against the Indianapolis Colts to win the NFC North.
However, Cousins was the quarterback for the third and final flag football game at the Pro Bowl on Sunday for a reason.
NFC coach Eli Manning wanted Cousins in that spot to decide the overall winner, and the Minnesota Vikings QB responded by throwing three touchdowns passes to rally the NFC to a 35-33 victory over the AFC in the Pro Bowl Games and end that conference’s five-game losing streak.
Cousins completed 15 of 19 passes for 150 yards in the NFL’s reformatted all-star contest, which gave the NFC the victory.
PRO BASKETBALL
• DALLAS—Kyrie Irving is getting his wish. He’s getting traded.
And Luka Doncic is getting another All-Star to help him in Dallas.
The Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets agreed Sunday on a blockbuster trade: Irving — the super-talented and often-enigmatic eight-time All-Star point guard — heads to Dallas, ending the pairing with Kevin Durant that never really had a chance to click.
The Nets get Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and a package of draft picks. Dallas also gets Markieff Morris.
• SAN FRANCISCO—Golden State All-Star guard Stephen Curry will be sidelined due to injuries to his left leg, the team said Sunday, and the Warriors aren’t sure how long he’ll be out.
Curry was diagnosed with partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligament and interosseous membrane in his left leg and also has a lower-leg contusion. He left Saturday’s game against Dallas with 2:01 left in the third quarter, after his wrapped left leg — which he originally hurt Thursday in a matchup against Denver — appeared to buckle as he played defense.