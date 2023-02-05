Pebble Beach Golf

Rodgers

 Godofredo A. Vásquez - staff, AP

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif.—Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers finally gets his name on the Wall of Champions behind the first tee at Pebble Beach, joining a long list that includes Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer.

The only champions crowned Sunday were Rodgers and Ben Silverman of Canada, who held on for a one-shot victory in the pro-am portion of the event. The prize is their name listed on the wall, which features pro-am winners, tournament winners, USGA champions at Pebble and more.

