INDIANAPOLIS—Frank Reich’s attempt to fix the Indianapolis Colts’ sputtering offense failed so now team owner Jim Irsay is turning to another trusted name—former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday.
The Colts made both announcements about one hour apart Monday.
They come less than 24 hours after one of the worst offensive performances in team history.
Saturday’s only coaching experience came at a Georgia high school and he’s served most recently as a team consultant and ESPN commentator. He’s a member of Indy’s Ring of Honor, played a key role in helping reach an agreement to settle the 2011 NFL lockout and has been a fixture in the Indy community since his rookie season in 1999.
• ORCHARD PARK, N.Y.—Josh Allen is nursing a sore right throwing elbow, leaving cause for concern over the Buffalo Bills starter’s status against the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings this weekend.
Coach Sean McDermott on Monday would only say he’s awaiting the results of tests to determine the severity of the injury sustained a day earlier in a 20-17 loss to the New York Jets.
He said it was premature to say whether Allen could practice this week or play.
PRO BASEBALL
• LAS VEGAS—Jacob deGrom, Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Carlos Rodón turned down player options Monday, joining a free agent market that includes Aaron Judge, Trea Turner and Dansby Swanson.
Correa left the Houston Astros after the 2021 season and signed a $105.3 million, three-year deal with the Minnesota Twins that gave him the right to opt out after one season. The 28-year-old shortstop, a two-time All-Star, gives up $35.1 million salaries in each of the next two seasons after hitting .291 with 22 homers and 64 RBIs.
PRO HOCKEY
• BOSTON—Bruins President Cam Neely said Monday the team “dropped the ball” with its internal vetting of Mitchell Miller, ultimately leading to the decision to rescind its contract offer to the defenseman.
The 20-year-old Miller was selected by Arizona in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, but the Coyotes relinquished his draft rights for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities in middle school.