OWINGS MILLS, Md.—Five years after he fell to the end of the first round, draft day was a huge payday for Lamar Jackson.
The Baltimore Ravens agreed in principle with Jackson on a five-year deal Thursday, making their star quarterback the highest-paid player in NFL history.
The Ravens and Jackson agreed on a $260 million, five-year deal with $185 million in guaranteed money.
The deal keeps the 2019 NFL MVP in Baltimore for the foreseeable future and ends a contract negotiation saga that was dominating the team’s offseason. Jackson’s contract tops the $255 million, five-year deal the Philadelphia Eagles gave Jalen Hurts earlier this month. Hurts got $179.3 million in guarantees.
“Very excited — it was a long, long process,” general manager Eric DeCosta said. “But family is never easy. We’re thrilled that we were able to get this done.”
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Notre Dame transfer quarterback Tyler Buchner committed on Thursday to Alabama, where he will be reunited with former Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.
“Sometimes life brings opportunities that are beyond anything you can imagine and that is what has happened today,” Buchner said in a Twitter post. “I have committed to play football for the University of Alabama and head coach Nick Saban.”
Buchner, entering his third college season, began last year as Notre Dame’s starting QB but injured his shoulder in a Week 2 game against Marshall and missed the rest of the regular season.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• BATON ROUGE, La.—Louisville transfer Hailey Van Lith is heading to reigning national champion LSU.
The sought-after guard posted an image of herself wearing an LSU uniform in front of an image of the Tiger mascot on social media Thursday.
The 5-foot-7 guard averaged a team-high 19.7 points last year for the Cardinals, and has averaged 15.4 points over three college seasons. That includes leading Louisville to the Final Four in 2022.
PRO BASKETBALL
• CAMDEN, N.J.—The Philadelphia 76ers still aren’t saying if Joel Embiid will be able to return from a sprained right knee and play next week in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.
The 76ers completed a sweep of the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, providing a great opportunity for Embiid to rest up. Embiid, an NBA MVP finalist, missed Game 4 with the knee injury. He has yet to practice ahead of Monday’s Game 1 against the winner of the Atlanta-Boston series.
Coach Doc Rivers said Thursday that Embiid was at a doctor’s exam while the team practiced at its New Jersey facility.