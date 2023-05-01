Rockies Phillies Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper walks the field before a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Friday, April 21, 2023, in Philadelphia.

 Matt Slocum - staff, AP

LOS ANGELES—Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper is expected to return to the lineup on Tuesday, 160 days after undergoing Tommy John surgery on his right elbow.

The two-time National League MVP indicated on Instagram that an appointment with Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Monday went well and that he was cleared to return.

Recommended for you