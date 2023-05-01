LOS ANGELES—Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper is expected to return to the lineup on Tuesday, 160 days after undergoing Tommy John surgery on his right elbow.
The two-time National League MVP indicated on Instagram that an appointment with Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Monday went well and that he was cleared to return.
The Phillies arrived in Los Angeles overnight to begin a three-game series against the Dodgers on Monday.
The timing of the return would complete a stunning recovery for Harper. The Phillies said when Harper had surgery on Nov. 23 that he was expected to return around the All-Star break in mid-July.
• HOUSTON—Houston Astros right-hander Jose Urquidy was placed on the 15-day injured list with a sore right shoulder before the start of a series against the San Francisco Giants on Monday.
Urquidy left Sunday’s start in the sixth inning after feeling discomfort in the shoulder.
Urquidy is 2-2 with a 5.20 ERA in six starts. He allowed three hits and two runs to get the win Sunday night. In his previous start, he gave up seven hits and six runs over 2 2/3 innings.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• MADISON, Wis.—Wisconsin wide receiver Markus Allen is facing a charge of carrying a concealed weapon after officers found a gun on him at a block party over the weekend, Madison police said Monday.
Allen was one of more than 40 people arrested at the party Saturday on various charges.
Madison police captain Michael Hanson said Monday that police had referred the concealed weapon charge and a municipal alcohol-related charge to the district attorney’s office.
• ST. PAUL, Minn.—Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek, whose participation in the first-round NHL playoff series loss to Dallas was limited to just one shift, was trying to play with a broken left leg that he wound up having surgery to fix.
Eriksson Ek revealed Monday that he suffered a fractured fibula, the smaller of the two bones in the lower leg, from a shot he blocked April 6 at Pittsburgh. Eriksson Ek missed the last four regular-season games and the first two games of the series against the Stars before being cleared April 21 for Game 3.