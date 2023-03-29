NCAA VCU Saint Marys Basketball

Virginia Commonwealth head coach Mike Rhoades works the bench in the first half of a first-round college basketball game against St. Mary’s in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Albany, N.Y.

 John Minchillo - staff, AP

Penn State hired VCU’s Mike Rhoades on Wednesday as its men’s basketball coach, bringing in the Pennsylvania native to take over a program coming off its first NCAA Tournament appearance in more than a decade.

The Penn State board of trustees approved a seven-year deal worth $25.9 million for Rhoades, who is from Mahanoy City in Eastern Pennsylvania.

