Virginia Commonwealth head coach Mike Rhoades works the bench in the first half of a first-round college basketball game against St. Mary’s in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Albany, N.Y.
Penn State hired VCU’s Mike Rhoades on Wednesday as its men’s basketball coach, bringing in the Pennsylvania native to take over a program coming off its first NCAA Tournament appearance in more than a decade.
The Penn State board of trustees approved a seven-year deal worth $25.9 million for Rhoades, who is from Mahanoy City in Eastern Pennsylvania.
He replaces Micah Shrewsberry, who was hired away by Notre Dame last week.
Rhoades, 50, was 129-61 in six seasons at VCU, including three NCAA Tournament bids. He also spent three seasons at Rice, going 23-12 in the final year with the Owls before returning to VCU.
• BERKELEY, Calif.—California is hiring a former Stanford star to revive its struggling basketball program.
The Golden Bears announced Wednesday that Mark Madsen was signed to replace the fired Mark Fox following the worst season in school history.
Madsen was hired in 2019 to take over Utah Valley. He posted a 70-51 record in four years with a 28-9 mark this season before losing on Tuesday night in the NIT semifinals to UAB.
PRO BASKETBALL
• CHICAGO—Bulls center Andre Drummond missed Chicago’s game Friday night against the Los Angeles Lakers after he posted on Twitter that he was deleting his social media apps to focus on his mental health.
Drummond was ruled out because of personal reasons, according to the Bulls. Coach Billy Donovan said he is hopeful about the possibility of Drummond traveling with the team ahead of Friday night’s game at Charlotte.
PRO BASEBALL
• ARLINGTON, Texas—Jacob deGrom will make his debut for the Texas Rangers — and in the American League — against a familiar foe from his nine seasons with the New York Mets.
The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner will be limited to about 65 pitches Thursday against the reigning National League champion Philadelphia Phillies. Just having deGrom healthy and on the mound for the season opener is a positive start for the Rangers and the pitcher whose last two years in New York were plagued by injuries.