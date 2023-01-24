NEW ORLEANS—Zion Williamson is expected to be out at least two more weeks following a recent re-evaluation of his right hamstring injury, the Pelicans said Tuesday night.
Williamson appears to be “healing as expected” from the Jan. 2 injury and “making good progress with his recovery,” the club said, but needs to continue strengthening his hamstring and gradually progress to more movement.
He'd missed 10 games heading into Tuesday night's contest against Denver for the Pelicans, who've lost four straight and have gone 3-7 without him.
• The NBA All-Star Game is Feb. 19. And nobody will know the All-Star rosters until that night.
Not even the players themselves.
The team captains — probably LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and either Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo or Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant — will make their picks in a live, televised pregame segment shortly before the game begins in Salt Lake City.
The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association announced the format change on Tuesday night.
PRO BASEBALL
• NEW YORK—Slick-fielding third baseman Scott Rolen was elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame on Tuesday with five votes to spare above the 75% needed.
The seven-time All-Star and eight-time Gold Glove winner earned induction in his sixth appearance on the ballot, picked on 297 of 389 ballots cast by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America for 76.3%. A player needed 292 votes for election.
He became the 18th third baseman elected to the Hall, the fewest of any position. Rolen will join Fred McGriff, elected last month by the contemporary baseball era committee, as the inductees at Cooperstown on July 23.
PRO FOOTBALL
• San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu has been arrested after a domestic violence allegation.
San Jose police said Tuesday that Omenihu was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for misdemeanor domestic violence. Omenihu has posted bail and is no longer in custody. The case will be submitted to the district attorney for possible charges.
According to the police report, a woman who said she was Omenihu's girlfriend said he pushed her to the ground during an argument.
Omenihu played 15 defensive snaps in a win Sunday over Dallas. He injured his oblique during the game but was able to return. He is listed as day to day this week before the NFC title game on Sunday at Philadelphia.