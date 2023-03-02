CHARLOTTE, N.C—Jerry Richardson, the Carolina Panthers founder and for years one of the NFL’s most influential owners until a scandal forced him to sell the team, has died. He was 86.
Richardson died peacefully Wednesday night at his Charlotte home, the team said in a statement.
Richardson became the first former NFL player to own a team since Chicago’s George Halas when he landed the expansion Panthers in 1993.
The Spring Hope, North Carolina, native spent years trying to persuade the NFL to put a team in the Carolinas, ultimately succeeding through a relatively original concept of funding a new stadium through the sales of permanent seat licenses.
• LAS VEGAS—New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and three other men pleaded not guilty Thursday in Nevada to charges they beat a man unconscious at a Las Vegas Strip nightclub before the NFL’s 2022 Pro Bowl.
Kamara appeared alongside Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons and co-defendants Darrin Young and Percy Harris in state court. They could face trial July 31, according to the schedule set by the judge.
The four are each charged with a felony and a misdemeanor for allegedly punching, kicking and stomping on Darnell Greene Jr. of Houston during an altercation outside an elevator.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• MINNEAPOLIS—Jayla Smith's 3-pointer with 4.1 seconds remaining gave Purdue a 57-55 win over Wisconsin on Thursday in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament after the Boilermakers rallied from an 18-point deficit.
Maty Wilke hit her fifth 3-pointer for Wisconsin with 10.8 seconds left but Smith finished with the game-winner after Jeanae Terry drove and kicked the ball out. Wilke's desperation 3-point try didn't draw iron.
Wilke and Julie Pospisilova scored 17 points each for the 10th-seeded Badgers (11-20), who came in on a three-game win streak to end the regular season. Avery LaBarbera had 10 rebounds to go with eight points.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter returned to the NFL scouting combine on Thursday after turning himself in to Athens police Wednesday night and posting a combined bond of $4,000 on charges of reckless driving and racing in relation to a fatal crash that killed a teammate and team staffer.
Carter, originally projected as one of the top players in next month's NFL draft, could lose millions of dollars if he drops from the top of the first round because of his alleged connection to the Jan. 15 crash that killed teammate Devin Willock and a recruiting staffer, 24-year-old Chandler LeCroy.