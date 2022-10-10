CHARLOTTE, N.C.—Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said he ran out of patience with Matt Rhule’s inability to get the franchise “over the hump.”
Tepper fired his second coach in four years on Monday, dismissing Rhule five games into his third losing season.
Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina and leaves with roughly $40 million remaining on the seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract he signed in 2020, when he made the jump from Baylor to the pros.
Defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks will serve as interim coach.
• CLEVELAND—Deshaun Watson was back among his teammates, doing things he may once have taken for granted.
Cleveland’s franchise quarterback is still almost two months away from playing for the Browns, but took a major step Monday.
Watson returned to the team’s training facility for the first time since August, when he began serving his 11-game NFL suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy following sexual misconduct allegations.
He’d been banned since Aug. 30 after agreeing to a settlement with the league over accusations of lewd actions during massage therapy sessions made by two dozen women in Texas when he played for Houston.
PRO HOCKEY
• DENVER—The Chicago Blackhawks claimed defenseman Jarred Tinordi off waivers from the New York Rangers on Monday.
The 30-year-old Tinordi scored a goal in seven games with New York last season. He was selected by Montreal in the first round of the 2010 draft.
The 6-foot-6 Tinordi made his NHL debut with the Canadiens in 2013. He has two goals and 11 assists in 109 career regular-season games, also playing for Arizona, Nashville and Boston. He also has made 13 postseason appearances.
PRO BASEBALL
• ATLANTA—Even as they prepare for another postseason, the Atlanta Braves are stocking up for the future.
The reigning World Series champions signed rookie right-hander Spencer Strider to a $75 million, six-year contract on Monday, the latest in a series of long-term deals for their young core.
The signing of Strider, who turns 24 this month, came after just 33 big league appearances. But he’s quickly become one of the team’s most popular players with his 100 mph fastball and bushy mustache.