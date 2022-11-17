NLCS Padres Phillies Baseball

Robert Suarez signed a five-year deal with the Padres.

 Brynn Anderson - staff, AP

SAN DIEGO—The San Diego Padres announced Thursday that reliever Robert Suarez signed a five-year deal that runs through 2027.

The right-handed Suarez appeared in 45 games last season for San Diego and posted a 5-1 record with a 2.27 ERA. The 31-year-old made his major league debut on April 7, giving up three runs and not recording an out against Arizona. He would allow only nine earned runs the rest of the season.

