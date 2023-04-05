ST. LOUIS—St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O’Neill was not in the starting lineup Wednesday, a day after his baserunning effort was questioned by manager Oliver Marmol.
O’Neill was thrown out by Ronald Acuña Jr. at the plate with two outs and the Cardinals trailing 4-1 in the seventh inning Tuesday night. St. Louis lost the game by the same score. Marmol took issue with O’Neill’s turn around third as he attempted to score from second on a Brendan Donovan pinch-hit liner to right.
Marmol, who declined to specify whether starting Dylan Carlson in center field rather than O'Neill was tied directly to Tuesday's play, doubled down on his criticism before Wednesday's series finale against the Atlanta Braves.
“There’s going to be a style of play that we are known for,” Marmol said. “And it’s going to involve effort. And it’s gonna involve being relentless. It’s gonna involve being smart. And we’re going to keep guys to that. Because that’s how you sustain being good for a long time.”
• CHICAGO—Dylan Cease battled cold symptoms and control problems, and Tim Anderson got ejected for the first time this season after he thought was quick-pitched.
It wasn't exactly an easy afternoon for the Chicago White Sox. But they'll take the rather lopsided victory.
Cease went five innings in his first win, Anderson got ejected and Chicago beat the San Francisco Giants 7-3 on Wednesday.
Luis Robert Jr. had three hits, scored twice and drove in a run. Gavin Sheets added three RBIs.
Robert singled and scored in a two-run first and added an RBI double in a two-run fifth to make it 4-1.
• NEW YORK—Bryce Harper has taken on-field batting practice for the first time since Tommy John surgery last fall.
Harper hit on the field before Tuesday night's game at Yankee Stadium.
“He feels great. It’s not hitting we’re concerned about, it’s sliding,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Wednesday.
PRO FOOTBALL
• John Elway, who had a hand in all three of the Lombardi Trophies glistening in the Denver Broncos' trophy case, no longer has any formal ties to the team he defined for more than four decades.
Elway's contract as an outside consultant to George Paton, his hand-picked successor as general manager, expired last month and wasn't renewed.
“I’ll still be around as a resource,’’ Elway told KUSA-TV in Denver, the team's flagship station. "I’ve been with the Denver Broncos for so long that it was nice to have some sort of connection, which is what I wanted.