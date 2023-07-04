Orioles Yankees Baseball

Judge

 Frank Franklin II - staff, AP

NEW YORK—One month into his recovery from a torn ligament in his right toe, Aaron Judge has started hitting off a tee but said Tuesday he is still unable to run.

“I got to be able to run,” Judge said before the Yankees continued a four-game series with the Orioles. “If I can run then I can play. Me running at 10 percent ain’t going to help anybody out there.”

