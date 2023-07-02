Britain Tennis Wimbledon

Kyrgios 

 John Walton - foreign subscriber, PA

WIMBLEDON, England—Nick Kyrgios pulled out of Wimbledon the night before the tournament's start, citing a wrist injury, a year after he reached his first Grand Slam final at the All England Club.

His withdrawal was announced by Wimbledon on Sunday night and Kyrgios wrote about it on social media.

Recommended for you