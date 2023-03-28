Nets Simmons Basketball

Simmons 

 Charles Rex Arbogast - staff, AP

NEW YORK—Ben Simmons won’t play again this season because of a nerve injury in his back, ending his disappointing first full season with the Brooklyn Nets after just 42 games.

Simmons saw multiple specialists this week who determined that he should be shut down for the season because of a nerve impingement and begin a rehabilitation program. Coach Jacque Vaughn said Tuesday a full recovery was expected.

