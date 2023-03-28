NEW YORK—Ben Simmons won’t play again this season because of a nerve injury in his back, ending his disappointing first full season with the Brooklyn Nets after just 42 games.
Simmons saw multiple specialists this week who determined that he should be shut down for the season because of a nerve impingement and begin a rehabilitation program. Coach Jacque Vaughn said Tuesday a full recovery was expected.
It’s the second straight year that Simmons was unable to play because of a back injury. He had surgery in the offseason to repair a disk problem, but was bothered this season by a sore left knee before his back problems returned.
Simmons finishes with averages of 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists.
The No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft didn’t play after the All-Star break in February. The 26-year-old had fallen out of the starting lineup before that, unable to regain the form that earned his three All-Star selections in Philadelphia.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• AUSTIN, Texas—Rodney Terry held Texas together in crisis. Then he took the Longhorns on their deepest NCAA Tournament run in 15 years.
His reward: Texas removed the “interim” tag from his title and made him the full-time head coach.
“I felt confident the whole time to be honest with you,” Terry said Tuesday at his news conference, where the former assistant was introduced as head coach. “I’d prepared my whole life for this opportunity.”
Texas officials put Terry in charge when Chris Beard initially was suspended, then fired, midseason after a felony domestic violence arrest.
PRO BASEBALL
• CLEVELAND—Andrés Giménez became an All-Star last season. He is about to get paid like one.
The smooth-fielding second baseman has agreed to terms on a long-term contract with the Cleveland Guardians.
Giménez, who batted .297 and won a Gold Glove for the AL Central champions last season, could sign the deal within days.
ESPN reported that Giménez has agreed to a seven-year, $106.5 million package that includes a club option for an eighth year. It’s the largest pre-arbitration deal ever given to a second baseman.
PRO FOOTBALL
PHOENIX—There will be no assist from the replay booth when it comes to the NFL’s roughing the passer rule.
The league’s 32 teams declined to adopt a proposal from the Los Angeles Rams that would have allowed coaches to ask for a replay booth review of the often-controversial call. It was one of several potential changes discussed at the league’s annual meetings on Tuesday.