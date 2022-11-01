NEW YORK—The Brooklyn Nets refused to fire Steve Nash over the summer, no matter what Kevin Durant wanted.
But with the Nets off to a disappointing start amid more controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving, the team and coach both decided the change needed to happen now.
“We both felt this was time,” general manager Sean Marks said.
So the Nets parted ways with the Hall of Fame point guard Tuesday, a day after they beat Indiana to improve to 2-5.
Nash made it to this season after Durant said he wanted him out this summer, but not much longer. The Nets have been another mess, with bad play on the court and bad headlines off it.
PRO FOOTBALL
INDIANAPOLIS—Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich continued shaking up the offense Tuesday by firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady.
The move comes two days after another loss, 17-16 to Washington, in which the Colts scored just one touchdown and nine days after Reich announced a quarterback change.
Brady, one of the few but expanding group of minority NFL coordinators, was promoted to the post last season when Nick Sirianni left Indy to take the Philadelphia Eagles head coaching job.
KANSAS CITY, Mo.—Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was sentenced on Tuesday to three years in prison for driving drunk, speeding and hitting two parked cars last year, leaving a 5-year-old girl with a serious brain injury.
Reid pleaded guilty in September to driving while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury. The charge carries a maximum penalty of seven years in prison, but prosecutors had agreed to ask for a maximum sentence of four years in prison. Reid sought probation. The injured girl’s family had opposed the plea deal.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ANN ARBOR, Mich.—One of the Big Ten’s top defensive players and three other Michigan State football players were suspended Tuesday for their roles in the melee in the Michigan Stadium tunnel.
Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller and coach Mel Tucker announced the latest suspensions in a statement, bringing the total number of suspended players to eight.
The players suspended Tuesday were defensive end-linebacker Jacoby Windmon, cornerbacks Malcolm Jones and Justin White and defensive end Brandon Wright.