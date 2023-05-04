LAWRENCE, Kan.—All-American forward Hunter Dickinson, arguably the top player in the transfer portal after deciding to leave Michigan, said in a social media post Thursday that he was headed to Kansas for the upcoming season.
Dickinson chose the Jayhawks after visits to Villanova, Kentucky, Maryland and Georgetown.
The 7-foot-1 center led the Wolverines to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and a trip to the Elite Eight as a freshman during the 2020-21 season. Dickinson averaged 18.6 points in helping them reach the Sweet 16 two years ago and 18.5 points and a career-best 9.0 rebounds last season, when he was voted an honorable mention All-American.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• HONOLULU—Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura and Wisconsin safety Kamo’i Latu have settled a lawsuit filed by a woman who said the two sexually assaulted her in 2018 after a football game at their Hawaii high school.
A Hawaii circuit court document filed this week said Latu and de Laura reached a settlement with the woman after a mediation process. The amount of the settlement wasn't disclosed.
According to the civil complaint, the woman said Latu and de Laura assaulted her in October 2018 on the campus of Saint Louis School, where Latu and de Laura played on the football team. Both players and the woman were minors at the time.
PRO BASEBALL
• WASHINGTON—Alex Call had a lengthy batting cage session, an unusual practice before a day game, in an effort to lock in his timing on fastballs. The Nationals' leadoff batter saw promising results when he lined out to third base twice in his first three at-bats against the Cubs.
Leading off the ninth inning in a 3-3 game, he got a fastball, and the hard work paid off in the sweetest way possible.
Call hit a game-ending homer and Washington recovered after blowing a 3-0 lead to beat Chicago 4-3 on Thursday and take three of four from the skidding Cubs.
The Cubs went 1-6 on their East Coast trip and fell below .500 (15-16) for the first time since April 4.