Kansas Dickinson Basketball

Dickinson

 Doug McSchooler - freelancer, FR170771 AP

LAWRENCE, Kan.—All-American forward Hunter Dickinson, arguably the top player in the transfer portal after deciding to leave Michigan, said in a social media post Thursday that he was headed to Kansas for the upcoming season.

Dickinson chose the Jayhawks after visits to Villanova, Kentucky, Maryland and Georgetown.

Recommended for you