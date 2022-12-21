Mets Correa Baseball

FILE - Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa, right, is congratulated after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. In a wild twist overnight, Carlos Correa agreed to a $315 million, 12-year contract with the free-spending New York Mets after his pending deal with the San Francisco Giants came apart over an issue with his physical.

 Alex Gallardo - freelancer, FR170211 AP

“We need one more thing, and this is it,” Mets owner Steve Cohen told The Post from Hawaii. “This puts us over the top.”

