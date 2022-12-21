FILE - Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa, right, is congratulated after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. In a wild twist overnight, Carlos Correa agreed to a $315 million, 12-year contract with the free-spending New York Mets after his pending deal with the San Francisco Giants came apart over an issue with his physical.
In a wild twist overnight, Carlos Correa agreed to a $315 million, 12-year contract with the free-spending New York Mets after his pending deal with the San Francisco Giants came apart over an issue with his physical.
“We need one more thing, and this is it,” Mets owner Steve Cohen told The Post from Hawaii. “This puts us over the top.”
Correa, an All-Star shortstop, would play third base for the Mets, with buddy Francisco Lindor remaining at shortstop.
The Giants postponed a news conference Tuesday to introduce Correa after a medical concern arose during his physical, according to two people with direct knowledge of the situation.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• MILWAUKEE—The Marquette women’s basketball team was taken down 71-48 by Colorado on Wednesday afternoon, marking its first home loss of the season.
The Golden Eagles quickly fell behind 12-0, and a 35-13 deficit at halftime was too much for them to overcome.
Marquette shot a season-low 32.8 percent from the field in the loss.
Hononegah grad Jordan King was the only Eagle to reach the double-digits in points, posting 10 while adding seven rebounds and four assists.
• BLOOMINGTON, Ind.—Indiana starting guard Xavier Johnson has had foot surgery and will be out indefinitely for the 18th-ranked Hoosiers, the team announced Wednesday.
The fifth-year senior was injured during a 84-62 loss at No. 8 Kansas on Saturday. Indiana (9-3, 1-1 Big Ten) said in a statement that it remains hopeful Johnson will return later this season.
He ranks second on the team in scoring at 9.9 points per game while leading the Hoosiers in assists (54) and steals (13). The Virginia native has scored 1,674 career points, playing his first three seasons at Pittsburgh and the last two with the Hoosiers.
PRO FOOTBALL
• INDIANAPOLIS—Nick Foles waited all season to start taking snaps with the Indianapolis Colts starters.
The 33-year-old quarterback is about to get his chance.
On Wednesday, interim coach Jeff Saturday announced Foles will replace Matt Ryan as Indy’s starter against the Los Angeles Chargers, giving Foles his first start since Dec. 26, 2021, and his second since October 2020.
It’s been a painful season for the Colts (4-9-1) and Foles, who initially signed as a free agent to rejoin coach Frank Reich only to watch his longtime friend get fired in early November.