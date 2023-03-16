WBC Baseball Puerto Rico Dominican Republic

 David Santiago - member image share, Miami Herald

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla.—New York Mets closer Edwin Díaz has a torn patellar tendon and is expected to miss the entire season after hurting his right knee while celebrating a victory in the World Baseball Classic.

Mets general manager Billy Eppler said Díaz would undergo surgery Thursday. Without going into specifics, Eppler said a general timeline for recovery from this type of injury is about eight months.

