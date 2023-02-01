Cowboys 49ers Football

McCarthy

 Tony Avelar - freelancer, FR155217 AP

MOBILE, Ala.—Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is set to call plays in 2023 after the club parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Owner/general manager Jerry Jones told reporters at the Senior Bowl on Wednesday that McCarthy will run a version of the West Coast offense he used when calling plays as head coach in Green Bay from 2006-18.

