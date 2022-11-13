LAS VEGAS—Matt Ryan got his job back as the Colts’ starter under TV analyst-turned-interim coach Jeff Saturday, and the veteran quarterback delivered a 35-yard touchdown pass to Parris Campbell to lead Indianapolis to a 25-20 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

The touchdown with 5:07 left came shortly after the 37-year-old quarterback converted a third-and-3 with a 39-yard run to the Raiders 36-yard line.

Recommended for you