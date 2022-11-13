LAS VEGAS—Matt Ryan got his job back as the Colts’ starter under TV analyst-turned-interim coach Jeff Saturday, and the veteran quarterback delivered a 35-yard touchdown pass to Parris Campbell to lead Indianapolis to a 25-20 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
The touchdown with 5:07 left came shortly after the 37-year-old quarterback converted a third-and-3 with a 39-yard run to the Raiders 36-yard line.
His play helped give Saturday, who just a week ago was an ESPN analyst before being hired despite no NFL coaching experience, his first victory. It also handed the Raiders (2-7) their third loss in a row and will increase the scrutiny on first-year coach Josh McDaniels, who took over a playoff team from a year ago. The Raiders were booed off the field.
• KANSAS CITY, Mo.—Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was seen laughing among teammates in the Kansas City locker room Sunday, shortly after he sustained a concussion during a victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars that raised questions about how to police helmet-to-helmet hits.
Smith-Schuster was coming across the middle to catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes when Cisco hit him high, drawing a flag from the officials. But while Smith-Schuster lay motionless on the Arrowhead Stadium turf, referee Brad Rogers picked up the flag and ruled that the hit was clean and there would be no penalty.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• No. 1 Georgia led an unchanged top five in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, while the rest of the Top 25 was shuffled after eight ranked teams lost—including two big upsets in the Pac-12.
For the second straight week, the Bulldogs received all but one of the 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. No. 2 Ohio State received the other first-place vote.
No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 TCU and No. 5 Tennessee held their spots after victories Saturday, with only the Horned Frogs facing a real challenge.
Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Tennessee won by a combined 203-60 against conference opponents.