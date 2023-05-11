The right-hander’s combination of size, control and maturity has made him one of the most intriguing prospects in baseball — a prodigy so young he was an infant when the Marlins last won the World Series in 2003, and so good he’s leapt from Double-A to the majors in three years.
Pérez will make his major league debut Friday when the Miami hosts Cincinnati. At 20 years, 27 days, he’ll become the youngest pitcher in the club’s history and the only MLB player born after 2002.
“When you’re looking at him, he’s throwing all his pitches for strikes. He’s commanding his pitches,” Marlins general manager Kim Ng said, “and so those are the things that you really make sure he can do before he gets here, and he’s shown that.”
Pérez made five starts for the 2021 Beloit Snappers where he went 1-2 and held a 2.86 ERA. He struck out 26 batters in his time in Beloit and only allowed five walks.
PRO BASEBALL
• MINNEAPOLIS—Minnesota Twins pitcher Tyler Mahle will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery after an MRI showed issues with the ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow.
He said the elbow reconstruction surgery will be done in the next two weeks. He plans to do rehab back home in Orange, California.
The 28-year-old Mahle, was pulled from his start on April 27 after showing diminished velocity. He expressed optimism after the game and said he didn’t expect to miss time, but he was later diagnosed with a posterior impingement and flexor pronator strain before more testing.
COURTS
• JACKSON, Miss.—Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre is ending a lawsuit against sportscaster Pat McAfee after McAfee publicly apologized Thursday for his previous on-air statements that Favre had been “ stealing from poor people in Mississippi” in a welfare misspending case.
Favre and McAfee both announced the settlement. McAfee, a former NFL punter, apologized during “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and said he did not have to make a payment to Favre to settle the suit.
OLYMPICS
• Swimming, gymnastics and track & field fans can rejoice. For the first time in a European Olympics, those event finals will be televised live on network television in the United States.
NBC will have at least nine hours of weekday daytime coverage, expanding to at least 11 hours on weekends. With Paris six hours ahead of New York, the marquee finals will air live in the morning or late afternoon.
NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service will have every sport and event live, including all 329 medal events, from July 26-Aug. 11, 2024.