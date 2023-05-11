Marlins Perez Debut Baseball

Perez 

 Lynne Sladky - staff, AP

MIAMI—At 6-foot-8, Miami Marlins prospect Eury Pérez towers above most pitchers.

The right-hander’s combination of size, control and maturity has made him one of the most intriguing prospects in baseball — a prodigy so young he was an infant when the Marlins last won the World Series in 2003, and so good he’s leapt from Double-A to the majors in three years.

Recommended for you