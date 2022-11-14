Marlins President Baseball

O’Connor

 Lynne Sladky - staff, AP

MIAMI—The Miami Marlins promoted Caroline O’Connor to president of business operations on Monday, making them the first U.S. major sports franchise to have women serving simultaneously as president and general manager. The Marlins made history by hiring Kim Ng as GM in November 2020; two years later, they’ve made another significant move.

“When I talk to young girls, I really like them to see me in my role because I didn’t feel like I had that role model,” O’Connor said. “And I want people to see themselves when they see me and know that it is a possibility.”

Recommended for you