MIAMI—The Miami Marlins promoted Caroline O’Connor to president of business operations on Monday, making them the first U.S. major sports franchise to have women serving simultaneously as president and general manager. The Marlins made history by hiring Kim Ng as GM in November 2020; two years later, they’ve made another significant move.
“When I talk to young girls, I really like them to see me in my role because I didn’t feel like I had that role model,” O’Connor said. “And I want people to see themselves when they see me and know that it is a possibility.”
O’Connor is just the second woman to serve as president of a Major League Baseball team; Seattle’s Catie Griggs is the other. She was brought to the Marlins by then-CEO Derek Jeter in 2017 as a senior vice president and chief of staff, then became the team’s chief operating officer in 2019.
• CHICAGO—The Chicago Cubs released Jason Heyward on Monday, cutting ties with a five-time Gold Glove outfielder who never produced at the plate the way they hoped.
The 33-year-old Heyward had one season left on the $184 million, eight-year contract he signed prior to the 2016 season. He hit .245 with 62 home runs over seven years with the Cubs.
• NEW YORK—Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez and Atlanta’’s Michael Harris II, a pair of 21-year-old center fielders, were voted Rookies of the Year on Monday.
Rodriguez hit .284 with 28 homers, 75 RBIs and 25 stolen bases in helping the Mariners reach the postseason for the first time since 2001. He won the American League honor by receiving 29 of 30 first-place votes and one second for 148 points from a Baseball Writers’ Association of America panel.
Harris batted .297 with 19 homers, 64 RBIs and 20 steals after making his debut on May 28. He was voted the National League award, getting 22 firsts and eight seconds for 134 points from a different BBWAA panel.
PRO FOOTBALL
• CLEVELAND—Deshaun Watson’s return from an 11-game NFL suspension remains on schedule.
Cleveland’s No. 1 quarterback was cleared to practice Monday, a significant step for the three-time Pro Bowler accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women while he played for Houston.
Watson reached a settlement with the league in August to sit out 11 games, pay a $5 million fine and undergo counseling and treatment.