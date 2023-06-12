Brewers Voit Baseball

NEW YORK—Former big league home run champion Luke Voit signed a minor league contract with the New York Mets and will report Tuesday to Triple-A Syracuse.

New York signed the first baseman Sunday, nine days after he was released by the Milwaukee Brewers, and assigned him to their top minor league team on Monday.

