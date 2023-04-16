MARTINSVILLE, Va.—Kyle Larson never thought he would tame the half-mile, paperclip-shaped track at Martinsville Speedway.
And then came Sunday.
Larson passed Joey Logano with 29 laps to go and went on to win his second Cup Series race of the season on a day when NASCAR welcomed back Chase Elliott.
It was the 21st career Cup Series win for Larson and 15th in the last three seasons for the 2021 Cup champion.
Larson has struggled mightily at Martinsville in the past.
In his previous 17 races here, he had only three top-five finishes and never finished better than third.
“I never, ever would have thought I would have won here,” Larson said. “This place has been so tough on me and just does not suit my driving style at all. ... I just can’t believe it.”
Elliott, voted NASCAR’s most popular driver the last five years, finished 10th in his first race since breaking his leg in a snowboarding accident that forced him to miss six weeks.
PRO GOLF
• HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C.—Matt Fitzpatrick’s earliest memories of Harbour Town were as a spectator wondering if Tiger Woods would play the RBC Heritage.
He was always disappointed, since Woods only played once at Hilton Head, in 1999, when Fitzpatrick was 4 years old.
Now, Fitzpatrick’s got a sweeter memory at the Pete Dye layout he played as a child on vacations.
Fitzpatrick defeated defending champion Jordan Spieth on the third playoff hole on Sunday, stuffing his approach in close on the par-4 18th to secure his first victory since the U.S. Open last June.
“I think I can retire now,” joked the 28-year-old Englishman.
PRO BASEBALL
• LOS ANGELES—Patrick Wisdom homered for the third straight game, Cody Bellinger also went deep and the Chicago Cubs defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 on Sunday.
Wisdom and Bellinger connected back-to-back in the sixth inning. Drew Smyly (1-1) allowed one run and four hits in 5 2/3 innings.
Chris Taylor homered for the Dodgers. Julio Urías (3-1) gave up two earned runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings.
PREP BASKETBALL
• ROCKFORD — Hononegah senior Emma Clark hit a halfcourt shot at the end of the third quarter, scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the NIC-10 all-stars past a team of area stars, 62-55, at Rock Valley College Saturday. Clark was named MVP of the game, playing alongside Hononegah teammate Breacia Carter.
In the boys game, the NIC-10 won 115-94 as East’s Matthew Hoarde was MVP with 30 points and 11 rebounds.