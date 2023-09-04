NASCAR Charlotte Auto Racing

Larson

 Matt Kelley - freelancer, ASSOCIATED PRESS

DARLINGTON, S.C.—Kyle Larson had led plenty of laps around Darlington through the years, just not the last one. He finally accomplished that Sunday with victory at the Southern 500.

Larson, the 2021 Cup Series champion, came into this event having been in front for 715 career laps at the track “Too Tough To Tame” without taking the checkered flag.

  

