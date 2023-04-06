AUGUSTA, Ga.—Brooks Koepka carved out a new identity that sure looked familiar Thursday in the Masters.
This wasn’t about his surprising defection last year to LIV Golf, or even his victory four days ago that made him the Saudi-funded circuit’s first multiple winner. He just looked like “Big Game Brooks,” the player who built a reputation for playing his best in the majors.
Koepka was in full flight in the opening round at Augusta National, and he had company. He birdied his last two holes for a 7-under 65, giving him a share of the lead with Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland.
Koepka couldn’t stoop to read putts two years ago at the Masters when he tried to return from knee surgery in three weeks. He felt so hobbled last year he had reason to believe his run in the majors — four wins over three years — was about to be a memory.
He is getting his swagger back.
“Once you feel good, everything changes,” Koepka said.
As for Rahm, he never went away. Never mind that he dropped from a sure-fire No. 1 in the world to No. 3 in the span of a month. The Spaniard overcame a four-putt double bogey on the opening hole with a sublime display of shotmaking.
PRO BASKETBALL
• MILWAUKEE—The Milwaukee Bucks won’t have Giannis Antetokounmpo and several other notable players Friday night when they host the Memphis Grizzlies, who can take the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference with a victory.
Milwaukee already wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the NBA and home-court advantage throughout the playoffs.
The injury report released Thursday lists Antetokounmpo as out with a sore right knee. Other Bucks unavailable to play are: Jrue Holiday (rest), Khris Middleton (sore right knee), Brook Lopez (rest), Grayson Allen (sprained right ankle) and Pat Connaughton (sprained right ankle).
PRO BASEBALL
• CHICAGO—J.D. Davis hit a grand slam in the ninth off mop-up reliever Hanser Alberto for his third hit, Michael Conforto cracked a three-run homer among three hits and the San Francisco Giants powered past the Chicago White Sox 16-6 on Thursday.
Mike Yastrzemski and Wilmer Flores each launched a two-run shot in San Francisco’s five-homer, 20-hit attack. Rookie catcher Blake Sabol hit the first home run of his career and added two singles to give him four hits in his first six games.
Hanser, who started at third base, served up Davis’ second career grand slam after giving up two singles and a walk. Davis finished with five RBIs and Joc Pederson drove in two runs as San Francisco finished a season-opening road trip at 3-3.